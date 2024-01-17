Local Nuneaton homebuyers encouraged to find out more about shared ownership scheme at Crest Nicholson’s Smart Own event

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson will be hosting a shared ownership event this month at its Sketchley Gardens development to showcase its Smart Own scheme to buyers in Nuneaton. The scheme is designed to help people onto the housing ladder and delivered in partnership with Legal & General Affordable Homes.

On Saturday 27th January between 10am and 5pm, potential purchasers will have the chance to find out more about the Smart Own scheme, including eligibility criteria. Attendees can book an appointment with Independent Financial Advisors from Torc 24, to answer any questions that they may have about the mortgage and homebuying process, including the best deals, qualification and repayments.

The Smart Own Shared Ownership Scheme is available on a number of homes at the popular Nuneaton development, including the four-bedroom Filey housetype. Sketchley Gardens is located just two miles away from the town centre, with plenty of nearby green spaces, providing a true mix of country and town living while still being conveniently placed within a 30-minute drive of Birmingham, Coventry and Leicester.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “We’re committed to supporting aspiring homeowners to achieve their goals with a range of schemes. With Legal & General Affordable Homes, our Smart Own scheme is helping us to support those who are otherwise unable to get onto or move up on the property ladder. We’re excited to be able to help more people in Nuneaton access high quality, energy efficient new homes and encourage anyone who is interested to come along to the event to find out more.”

The Smart Own Shared Ownership Scheme is the next step in a range of initiatives provided by the local housebuilder, including its Part Exchange and SmoothMove schemes. The area is served by a number of primary and secondary schools as well as further education colleges, including Higham Lane, rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted and Wembrook Primary School, rated ‘Good’.