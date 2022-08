Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The A46 between Thickthorn for Leamington and the Longbridge roundabout (Sherbourne) is closed in both directions due to a burst water pipe.

Warwickshire Police said: "Given the number of road closures in and around Warwick due to the Commonwealth Games cycling event which is taking place today, traffic is building and we would ask that you avoid the area where possible. Thank you for your patience."