A man and boy have been taken to hospital after a crash near Leamington.

The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday September 6) in Windmill Hill Lane, which runs past Chesterton Windmill.

Emergency services were called after a car hit a tree around 4pm.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said: “We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a tree on Windmill Hill Lane at 3.57pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients.

"A man and boy were treated for potentially serious injuries before being transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”

This was one of several incidents on the roads in Warwickshire yesterday.

Emergency services were also called to Princethorpe after a two car crash at junction of the B4455 Fosse Way and the A423 Oxford Road around 12.50pm