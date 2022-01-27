Man dies after a 'medical incident' on a bus in Leamington town centre

A man has died after a 'medical incident' on a bus in Leamington town centre.
As we reported earlier, the Parade was closed as emergency services dealt with what they described as a 'medical emergency'.
In the last hour, police have sadly confirmed that a man in his 70s has died.
Warwickshire Police said: "Emergency services have been in attendance on The Parade in Leamington this afternoon, following a medical incident on a bus.
"Sadly a man in his 70s was pronounced deceased, the death is not being treated as suspicious.
"The man’s next of kin has been informed and a file will be passed to the coroner. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."