Man dies after a 'medical incident' on a bus in Leamington town centre

As we reported earlier, the Parade was closed as emergency services dealt with what they described as a 'medical emergency'.

By Phil Hibble
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:10 pm
A man has died after a 'medical incident' on a bus in Leamington town centre.

In the last hour, police have sadly confirmed that a man in his 70s has died.

Warwickshire Police said: "Emergency services have been in attendance on The Parade in Leamington this afternoon, following a medical incident on a bus.

"Sadly a man in his 70s was pronounced deceased, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The man’s next of kin has been informed and a file will be passed to the coroner. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

