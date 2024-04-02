Man dies after being hit by vehicles while walking near motorway in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after he was hit by vehicles while walking near the M42 in Warwickshire.

As we reported yesterday, officers were called to a serious road traffic collision on the M42 Southbound between Junctions 10 and 9 near Kingsbury at around 11:30pm on March 31.

Warwickshire Police closed the road for much of the day on April 1.

Today, they confirmed that they are now dealing with a fatality.

"A man from Leicestershire had reportedly been walking north by the carriageway before being struck by vehicles and sadly dying from his injuries at the scene," they said.

"His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"If you saw a man walking in this area between 11:00 and 11:40pm or prior to the attendance of emergency services, particularly if you have dashcam footage, contact us citing Incident 382 of 31 March: