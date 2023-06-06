Emergency services found the car overturned when they arrived.

A man has died after a crash in Lapworth yesterday (June 5).

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a car that had overturned on Old Warwick Road, at around 4.20pm and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a BASICS doctor to the scene.

Road closures were also in place between the junction for Glasshouse Lane/Wolf Lane and Hockley Heath and motorists were advised by Warwickshire Police to avoid the area.

Emergency serviced were called out to a crash in Lapworth. Photo by West Midland Ambulance Service

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a car that had overturned and one male passenger.

“The man was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.