A man has died after a crash in Lapworth yesterday (June 5).
The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a car that had overturned on Old Warwick Road, at around 4.20pm and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a BASICS doctor to the scene.
Road closures were also in place between the junction for Glasshouse Lane/Wolf Lane and Hockley Heath and motorists were advised by Warwickshire Police to avoid the area.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a car that had overturned and one male passenger.
“The man was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.
“However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”