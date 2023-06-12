Register
Man dies after his car left the road and hit a tree in north Warwickshire

No other car was involved
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST

A man has died following a crash yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Emergency Services said his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. No other car was involved.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) was called to Purley Chase Lane in Mancetter, near Atherstone at about 4.25pm.

A WMAS spokesman said: “Upon arrival, ambulance crews discovered a car that had left the road and crashed into a tree.

“There was one patient, a man, who was the driver. He was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance staff worked alongside other emergency service colleagues to free him from the vehicle.

“Crews provided advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

