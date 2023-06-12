Man dies after his car left the road and hit a tree in north Warwickshire

A man has died following a crash yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Emergency Services said his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. No other car was involved.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) was called to Purley Chase Lane in Mancetter, near Atherstone at about 4.25pm.

A WMAS spokesman said: “Upon arrival, ambulance crews discovered a car that had left the road and crashed into a tree.

“There was one patient, a man, who was the driver. He was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance staff worked alongside other emergency service colleagues to free him from the vehicle.