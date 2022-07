A man has died and four people have been injured in a collision near Warwick.

A man has died and four people have been injured in a collision near Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision involved a van and a Skoda on the B4463 near Sherbourne just after 4pm yesterday (Saturday).

The passenger of the Skoda was declared dead at the scene and four other people were taken to hospital. The driver of the car went to hospital in a critical condition.