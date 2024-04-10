Man dies at the scene of three-car crash on the edge of the Rugby borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the edge of the Rugby borough last night (Tuesday).
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 9.55pm to Smockington Lane near Wolvey and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene. An ambulance crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews discovered three cars had been involved in a collision.
“Sadly, it quickly became clear that a male patient, the driver of one of the cars, could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene.
“The driver of a second car, a woman, was already out of the vehicle on arrival.
“Ambulance staff treated her for potentially serious injuries before conveying her to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.”