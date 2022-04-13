Man dies in M40 crash in south Warwickshire - police make appeal for dashcam footage

Police have made an appeal for witnesses after an early-hours collision on the M40 in south Warwickshire resulted in the death of a man.

Officers were called to a report of a black Vauxhall Astra car in the central reservation on the M40 between junctions 11 (Banbury) and 12 (Gaydon).

From initial enquiries it is believed that this happened at around 4.20am on Tuesday (April 5).

Sadly a man in his forties has died as a result of the collision.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer, PC Charlie Etheridge, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses, or motorists who may have dash-cam footage, of the incident to please come forward.

“Although this was reported to us yesterday, we believe it may have happened at around 4.20am on April 5.