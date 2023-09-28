Closure could be in place for several hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died following a serious incident on the M6 near Coventry this morning.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area, which could be closed for several hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 4.58am to the M6 Southbound between junctions 3 and 2 and sent a paramedic officer and the Critical Care Car from The Air Ambulance Service to the scene.

Long delays after motorway incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found a male patient.

“Sadly, it quickly became clear that, due to his injuries, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Police are still at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman said for Warwickshire Police: "We currently have officers at the scene of the M6 investigating as part of an ongoing incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The road is closed southbound from J3 (Coventry) to J2 (M69) and these closures are likely to remain in place for several hours.

"Please try to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.”

Details of diversion routes and more traffic information can be found at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/m6-warwickshire-southbound-police