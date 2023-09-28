Register
BREAKING
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow

Man dies in serious incident on M6 between Bedworth and Coventry

Closure could be in place for several hours
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:06 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has died following a serious incident on the M6 near Coventry this morning.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area, which could be closed for several hours.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 4.58am to the M6 Southbound between junctions 3 and 2 and sent a paramedic officer and the Critical Care Car from The Air Ambulance Service to the scene.

Most Popular
Long delays after motorway incident.Long delays after motorway incident.
Long delays after motorway incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found a male patient.

“Sadly, it quickly became clear that, due to his injuries, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Police are still at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman said for Warwickshire Police: "We currently have officers at the scene of the M6 investigating as part of an ongoing incident.

"The road is closed southbound from J3 (Coventry) to J2 (M69) and these closures are likely to remain in place for several hours.

"Please try to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.”

Details of diversion routes and more traffic information can be found at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/m6-warwickshire-southbound-police

We will bring you more details as they come in.

Related topics:CoventryBedworthMotoristsPoliceWarwickshire Police