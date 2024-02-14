Register
Man in his 40s dies after his car left the road near Rugby

Police say the vehicle left the road and mounted the verge, for reasons not yet known
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:27 GMT
A man in his 40s has died after his car left the road near Rugby.

The single vehicle collision happened at 7.30pm on Monday (February 12), on the A428 West Haddon Road, between Crick and West Haddon.

Police say the incident involved the driver of a grey SsangYong Musso, which had been travelling towards West Haddon. For reasons yet unknown, the vehicle left the carriageway and mounted the verge.

The incident happened on the A428 near CrickThe incident happened on the A428 near Crick
Sadly the driver, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision to get in touch, with drivers travelling through the area at relevant time also asked to review their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000088762.

