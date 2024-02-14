Man in his 40s dies after his car left the road near Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 40s has died after his car left the road near Rugby.

The single vehicle collision happened at 7.30pm on Monday (February 12), on the A428 West Haddon Road, between Crick and West Haddon.

Police say the incident involved the driver of a grey SsangYong Musso, which had been travelling towards West Haddon. For reasons yet unknown, the vehicle left the carriageway and mounted the verge.

The incident happened on the A428 near Crick

Sadly the driver, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision to get in touch, with drivers travelling through the area at relevant time also asked to review their dashcam footage.