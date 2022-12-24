One of the lines of enquiry police are following is that the man suffered a medical episode just prior to the collision

A man in his 70s has died following a crash in Rugby.

As we previously reported, the collision happened at around 1pm yesterday (Friday December 23) in Clifton Road. The vehicle being driven by the man collided with two other vehicles. Nobody else was injured.

Sergeant Mike Sheldon said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and we are investigating to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“One of the lines of enquiry we are following at the moment is that the man sadly suffered a medical episode just prior to the collision.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage from the area prior to the collision or any other information that could help with our enquiries.”