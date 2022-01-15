Man rescued from flat fire in Rugby

A man was rescued from a flat fire in Rugby today (Saturday).

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Dovedale Close, Brownsover within minutes of the 999 call, just after 12.30pm.

Crews from Rugby and Lutterworth attended and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one man from the fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Brownsover within minutes of the 999 call. Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They escorted him to safety, leaving him in the care of the ambulance service.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said these photos, which they took at the scene, demonstrate the importance of closing internal doors.

"The photos show smoke marks around the door of the room unaffected by the incident. However, the room involving the fire was severely affected," they said.

"It's also key to have working smoke alarms on each floor of your home to give you the early warning you need to escape quickly if there is a fire."

Firefighters said these photos demonstrate the importance of closing internal doors. Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.