Man seriously injured in crash near Banbury - Police make witness appeal. Warwickshire man arrested

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward following a road traffic collision on the M40

Thames Valley Police’s appeal comes after a road traffic collision on the M40 at around 3.25am on Wednesday.

It happened between Bicester and Banburym J10 and J11, northbound ad involved a grey Hyundai I 30, a yellow recovery truck and a Volvo lorry.

Shortly after the collision, a fourth vehicle, a grey Ford transit van has collided with the grey Hyundai I30, which was now stationary following the initial collision. Two men suffered injuries.

A man in his fifties was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition. A man in his thirties was also taken to hospital with minor injuries where he remains. No others were injured.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 33-year-old man from Warwickshire has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury. The incident led to the M40 being closed for a number of hours due to recovery and investigation following this incident, which left oil on the road. Investigating officer, Sergeant Joe Clamp, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Bicester, said:

“We are investigating the circumstances of this collision. We are requesting the public’s help and ask anyone who has not yet come forward as a witness to do so. “We are also looking for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to the

incident to please check their footage and upload it.