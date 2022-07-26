Man struck by car outside McDonald's in Rugby - police 'concerned for the welfare' of this man

A man was hit by a car at McDonald's in Rugby - and police ant to speak to this person as they are 'concerned for his welfare'.
The incident happened at Junction One Shopping Park at around 8.45pm on Sunday (July 24).
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "During the incident, a man was struck by a vehicle and we’re asking witnesses to the incident or anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
"We’re concerned for the welfare of the man (pictured) and would encourage him – or anyone that knows who he is – to get in contact with the force.
"You can either report it online or call 101 and quote incident number 351 of 24 July."