Man taken to hospital after major crash involving three lorries and a car on M40 in Warwickshire

Three patients were assessed by paramedics at the scene but only one man was taken to Warwick Hospital after the incident.

A man has been taken to hospital after a major crash involving three lorries and a car on the M40 in Warwickshire earlier today (Tuesday July 25).

The incident, which took place between Junction 16 and Junction 3A of the M42 near Tanworth in Arden near Lapworth happened at around 9.30am.

It involved three lorries and a car.

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision on the M40 near Lapworth. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result of the accident, part of the northbound side of the route was closed in the county – including the stretch of the M40 near Warwick.

A spokesperson from the West Midlands Ambulance said: “We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle RTC on the M40 Northbound between Junction 16 and Junction 3A of the M42 near Tanworth in Arden at around 9.30am.

" An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered three lorries and a car had been involved in a collision.

"The driver of the car, a man, was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries and taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment whilst the passenger of the car, a woman, was assessed by medics but did not wish to go to hospital and so was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement