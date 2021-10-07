Man taken to hospital with leg injuries after incident at railway bridge in Warwick

A man has been taken to hospital with leg injuries after an incident in Warwick which led officers to close a road.
As we reported earlier, police were called to the railway bridge in Cape Road at 10.40am this morning (Thursday) following concerns for the welfare of a man.
A spokesperson said: "Officers attended along with the ambulance service and the incident was resolved.
"A man was taken to hospital with suspected leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
"The road was initially closed but reopened around 11.40am."