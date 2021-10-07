Man taken to hospital with leg injuries after incident at railway bridge in Warwick

Police were called to the railway bridge in Cape Road at 10.40am this morning (Thursday) following concerns for the welfare of a man.

A man has been taken to hospital with leg injuries after an incident in Warwick which led officers to close a road.

A spokesperson said: "Officers attended along with the ambulance service and the incident was resolved.

"A man was taken to hospital with suspected leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.