Russell Orme, GB Powerlifting Team.

Russell Orme travelled to Florida last week to represent Team GB in the championships, after qualifying to compete by finishing first in the British Nationals in July this year, in the Men's Under 110kg weight class, raw division of the British Powerlifting Union.

And his success continued at the international event with a gold medal in the men's under 110kg weight class.

The 33-year-old recently started a new role as head of maths at King Edward VI School in Stratford. He was granted the time off to compete and his students eagerly waited for news on their teacher's competition result.

He competed on Thursday November 3 in Florida in the Men's Full Power Raw division of Powerlifting which involves three disciplines: squat, bench and deadlift. Competitors have three opportunities to lift their heaviest possible weight in each discipline. Their biggest lift in each discipline is then combined to give an overall total score.

Russell managed a clean sweep of nine out of nine lifts obtaining a 252.5kg squat, a 177.5kg bench and a massive 300kg deadlift. His combined total score of 730kg was enough to secure him the gold medal in the men's under 110kg weight class.

Russell trains at Barbell Training Complex in Warwick when he is not busy teaching maths. He has been competing in the sport of powerlifting for seven years and has taken part in local and national powerlifting competitions across the UK.

In 2016 he secured a Silver Medal at the European Powerlifting Championships in Finland.