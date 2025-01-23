Medea review - A triumph of raw power on Leamington stage

'You don’t need a degree in Classical Greek to be drawn into the action': Medea at The Loft (photo: Richard Smith)

Nick Le Mesurier​ reviews Medea, directed by Craig Shelton at the Loft Theatre, Leamington

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​In a contest for The Greatest Play Ever Written, Euripides’s Medea, first performed in 431 BCE, would probably feature somewhere near the top of the list.​

A dark tale of a woman’s revenge against her husband who has broken his oath of fidelity, it exposes the emotions of grief and anger that many will recognise, though mercifully few will go so far to fulfil it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medea (Julie-Ann Randell) and her husband Jason (Peter Daly-Dickson) are aliens, immigrants to the city state of Corinth, where they have risen almost to the highest rank. But political expediency means that Jason feels he must divorce his magically gifted wife and son for a younger bride, the daughter of the king, Kreon (Tom O’Connor). Graciously (in his eyes) he offers to support them if she agrees to be exiled.

In Ben Powers’ poetic adaptation, Medea is as much an ordinary, if classy, housewife as she is a princess, and the play is here given a domestic setting in a cabin in a Scandinavian forest. I'm afraid I couldn’t see the Scandinavian connection.

Still, Medea’s story is universal, and you don’t need a degree in Classical Greek to understand its themes or be drawn into the action. There is a large chorus of women, witnesses to events, who comment on the developing action, at first supporting Medea in her rage, then recoiling in horror at her means of revenge.

The performances are powerful throughout and do credit to the play’s status. Julie-Ann Randell is, arguably, at her weakest when playing the domestic, rather than the mythical goddess, but maybe that is as it should be, for otherwise she fully embodies her character’s reputation as a force of nature. The leading men are powerful, rock solid characters, not easily thwarted. So, when Jason finally breaks under Medea’s cruel hand he shatters. I wasn’t quite convinced by the action behind the screen when Creusa and her father burn to death: such events in classical drama are usually reported and might have been better so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medea is not an easy watch, but it is compelling and another triumph for The Loft in its raw power. Few companies could manage it. You won't forget it in a hurry.

Until February 1. Visit lofttheatrecompany.com or call 01926 830 680 to book.