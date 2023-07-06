'Micro-music festival' created by international recording artist will take place at hotel near Rugby

It will take place on Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27 (3-11pm) at the Draycote Hotel.

A 'micro-music festival' created by an international recording artist will take place at a hotel near Rugby.

Now in its fourth year, SongFest was conceived by American singer-songwriter Dean Friedman and friends as, what he describes, as "an indoor, boutique music festival, providing an appreciative, listening audience with an intimate concert experience".

Chris Difford performing at a previous SongFest (2019)

The artist lineup for this year’s SongFest includes Chris Difford (of Squeeze), Richard Digance, Boothby Graffoe, Tracey Curtis, Lach, Ben Norris, Charlotte Campbell, Martha Bean, Jess Silk, Nia Nicholls - joined by SongFest founder, Dean Friedman.

Saturday night’s performances will be followed by an audience sing-along of tunes by The Beatles. A songwriting masterclass will be conducted at 12pm, immediately preceding each day’s performances.

Event sponsors include The American Music Association, Songwriting Magazine, Freshman Guitars, Cartmore Building Supplies and Conservatory Insulation Specialists Ltd.

Information and tickets to SongFest can be found at www.SongFest.live