Missing boy, 12, lost after visit to Warwick Castle has been found safe and well

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 18:09 BST
Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal

A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in Warwick has been found safe and well.

Police put out an urgent appeal after he was last seen at around midday today, August 24, after a visit with his family to Warwick Castle.

Officers said he has been found and is with his family.

Warwickshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find a 12-year-old boy missing in Warwick. We are happy to report that he has been found safe and well.”

