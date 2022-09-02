Missing man with links to Leamington has been found
Police would like to thank everyone who shared their appeal
A missing man with links to Leamington has been found.
Yesterday (Thursday) police said they were becoming increasingly concerned about Nigel Brooks and appealed for information.
Today (Friday) they reported: "We're pleased to report the 61-year-old has been located by officers.
"We'd like to express our thanks to everyone who contacted us and shared our missing person appeal for Nigel Brooks."