Missing Rugby boy has been found safe and well
Police have thanked everyone who helped with the search over the past week
A Rugby teenager reported missing last week has been found safe and well.
Police have been searching for 16-year-old Taylor Kessna and his family have also been appealing for help.
But they got the news they have been waiting for today (Thursday).
"We're pleased to report missing Rugby teenager Taylor Kessna has been found safe and well," said Warwickshire Police.
"Thank you to everyone who shared an earlier appeal."