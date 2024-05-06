Missing Rugby man has been found safe and well

A missing Rugby man has been found safe and well.

Warwickshire Police out out an appeal to find a 54-year-old man, who was reported missing from his home since 8.30pm on May 3.

But this afternoon, the police said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal to find a 54-year-old man from Rugby.

“He has now been found safe and well.”

