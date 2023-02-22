Missing teen update: Police thank Rugby residents for continued support as search continues through its third day

A full-scale search has been launched, involving officers, detectives, fire fighters and expert divers

Police have thanked Rugby residents for their continued support as the search for a missing boy from Newbold continues through its third day.

Toby Burwell, aged 17, was reported missing from his home in Newbold on the morning of Monday, February 20.

A full-scale search was launched that same day, involving officers, detectives, fire fighters and expert divers.

Since then detectives, supported by specialist officers, have been working around the clock to find Toby.

One line of enquiry led police to order a search of Newbold Quarry, and divers have been searching through the water.

In addition, experts have been searching from above using a raft and specialist equipment.

Meanwhile, detectives and officers have been going door-to-door and mounting foot and vehicle patrols across the town and in key areas.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, based at Rugby station, has been leading the investigation from the start.

He said: “We are working at full capacity to find Toby and we will continue to do so.

“We are taking no chances at all, and that’s why we are pursuing several lines of enquiry at once.

“I would like to take this chance to thank residents of Rugby for their support in sharing our appeals far and wide.

“Because Rugby has such a strong community spirit, we are seeing residents coming forward and asking how they can help.

“There are three things you can do that will genuinely help us: share our appeals far and wide, urge family and friends to be vigilant and, finally, if you spoke with Toby in the days leading to his disappearance, please call us.”