More than 1,000 candles lit across three churches near Leamington in memory of lost loved ones

Hundreds of candles adorn the churchyard for Night of Our Light.

More than 1,000 candles were lit across three churches near Leamington in memory of lost loved ones.

Night of Our Light was the idea of Dayle Adams who wanted to create a place for people to remember and honour their loved ones in spirit after visiting Mexico in June 2019 and learning about Day of the Dead.

However it was a couple of years later, after Our Light Inside Ltd was founded that Dayle brought the idea to life, deciding to use hundreds of candles to light a spiritual space for people to visit.

On November 3, nearly 1,200 candles were lit across three churches, with 80 people sitting at All Saints Church Harbury for the reading of names, and 40 people at All Saints Ladbroke Church for their first event. Although closed, St. Michael and All Angels Church in Ufton had a flow of visitors to their churchyard.

The team of Night of Our Light volunteers raised money for the candles and marketing, with the jars donated by local residents.

Dayle's vision is to create a UK wide event for the bereaved, that is not linked to any one religion to ensure inclusivity, with events being held in a variety of spiritual spaces as its popularity grows. Requests to be included for next year's event include Mid-England Barrow near Leamington and Banbury, and the Isle of Tiree in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland.

If you would like to take part in Night of Our Light 2023 on Friday November 3, email [email protected] or call 01926 659488.