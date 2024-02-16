More than 300 jobs available at Severn Trent’s Big Boost For Brum - including at city airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of jobs, virtual reality interview training, apprenticeships, CV support and a visit from the Mayor is what’s expected for anyone attending Severn Trent’s Big Boost for Brum. Taking place at Birmingham’s Millennium Point, on Thursday 22nd February between 10am and 2pm – the company is inviting local job seekers, or those looking to take advantage of free skills training to make use of some of Birmingham’s biggest employers coming together.

Joining Severn Trent will be Birmingham Airport, DWP, Kier, Colas Ltd, Forkers, Coffey Group, Sunbelt Rentals, Catch 22 ,Connex Training, Barcats and more. There’ll be over 300 live jobs to apply for across a range of industries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been created to help bring together the hundreds of opportunities across the City and connecting people looking for work with the jobs available and forms part of Severn Trent’s ten-year programme where it’s looking to support 100,000 people living in the Midlands to reach their full potential. This is the second unique jobs fair Severn Trent has created for Birmingham, and last year over 300 people attended.

Big Boost For Brum

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and Chair of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), will also be attending in the morning to help open the event and meet with employers and job seekers as Severn Trent continues it plans to boost employment in Birmingham.

“Severn Trent’s Big Boost for Brum is a fantastic opportunity for those seeking work or looking to improve their career, with some of the region’s biggest employers in attendance and actively recruiting local people for hundreds of jobs," said the Mayor. "Firms will also be offering apprenticeships and on-the-job skills training, which is critical because we know how important upskilling is to the future of the West Midlands’ economy.

“I would encourage anybody looking for work or wanting to learn valuable new skills to come on down and see what there is on offer - you could very well end up securing a brand-new career path.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event has been created to provide job seekers not only with opportunities and live jobs, but also skills and learning to help people feel confident and job ready.

Virtual reality headsets, and employability sessions such as CV writing and how to make a great first impression, will be running through the day free for anyone to join.

Liz Heath, Societal Programme Lead from Severn Trent said: “We had over 300 job seekers join us last year, and we’re ready to welcome even more people and connect them to the job and opportunities available.

“There’s so much potential and talent in the City, that the event promises to have something for everyone – whether you’re looking for a job, want to explore opportunities available, upskill or simply make use of some of the cost-of-living support we have available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve got a great line up with other local businesses bringing jobs with them, across a variety of industries all with the same goal to help boost employment in Birmingham and help people into meaningful employment.”

As part of Severn Trent’s ten-year programme, it’s also visiting schools to deliver mock interviews to teenagers and providing employability sessions to help prepare young people for the working world.

It’s also continuing to run free workshops in the heart of communities, helping to increase skills and confidence around working ahead of events in Big Boost for Brum.

As part of the event, there is free transport running to the Big Boost for the women who have attended the workshops at the Dolphin Women’s Centre in Ward End between February 5th and February 9th, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the day there will also be cost of living support, including on bills and other help available for anyone to access. A British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter will also be available on the day to support anyone who may need it.