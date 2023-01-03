Motorcyclist dies following crash near Stoneleigh

His next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers at this time

A motorcyclist has died following a collision near Stoneleigh.

The crash happened on St Martins Road at the junction with Ashow Road shortly before 12.40pm yesterday (Monday January 2).

Police confirmed today that the rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 50s – has sadly died.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “His next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing with officers keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, who has dashcam footage or who saw the bike and the manner in which it was being ridden prior to the collision.