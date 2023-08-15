Motorcyclist in intensive care after crash with a lorry near Leamington

A motorcyclist is in intensive care after a crash with a lorry near Leamington.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the Fosse Way near Moreton Morrell at around 5.20pm on Sunday (August 13).

Warwickshire Police described the motorcyclist injuries as "life-changing".

A spokesperson for the force said they want to speak to drivers who were in the area, adding: "Police received a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a lorry on the Fosse Way between Galileo Farm and the turning to Brook Lane.

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and, as of yesterday (Monday), remains in intensive care.

"The lorry driver was unharmed.