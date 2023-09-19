Motorcyclist seriously injured during crash near Hatton – air ambulance called to the scene
A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a crash near Hatton.
The air ambulance was called to the scene after the rider hit some trees and fencing.
Police are appealing for dash cam footage or witnesses to the crash, which happened on Birmingham Road at around 3.20pm on Saturday (September 16).
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "A motorcyclist was travelling towards Hatton when he is understood to have left the road and been thrown from his bike into some nearby trees and fencing.
"It happened close to the roundabout with Charingworth Drive.
"The man - believed to be in his 20s - was taken to hospital having suffered serious, potentially life-changing injuries.
"Enquiries are ongoing and we're keen to understand the circumstances around the collision.
"Anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage of the collision is encouraged to contact the force quoting incident 251 of 16 September."