Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after collision with car near Rugby

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they found the man with "potentially life-changing injuries" after the crash between a car and a motorbike at 4.15pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) off the A5 near to Newton.

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a collision near Rugby.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they found the man with "potentially life-changing injuries" after the crash between a car and a motorbike at 4.15pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) off the A5 near to Newton.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene.

An off-duty technician from East Midlands Ambulance Service was also on scene rendering aid after coming across the collision.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene of the collision to find the motorcyclist, a man, with potentially life-changing injuries.