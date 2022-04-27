Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after collision with car near Rugby

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a collision near Rugby.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they found the man with "potentially life-changing injuries" after the crash between a car and a motorbike at 4.15pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) off the A5 near to Newton.
The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene.
An off-duty technician from East Midlands Ambulance Service was also on scene rendering aid after coming across the collision.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene of the collision to find the motorcyclist, a man, with potentially life-changing injuries.
“Crews administered trauma care to the man before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire via air ambulance for further emergency care.”