Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after collision with car near Rugby

The air ambulance was also sent to the scene

By News Reporter
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 10:21 am
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they found the man with "potentially life-changing injuries" after the crash between a car and a motorbike at 4.15pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) off the A5 near to Newton.

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a collision near Rugby.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene.

An off-duty technician from East Midlands Ambulance Service was also on scene rendering aid after coming across the collision.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene of the collision to find the motorcyclist, a man, with potentially life-changing injuries.

“Crews administered trauma care to the man before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire via air ambulance for further emergency care.”

