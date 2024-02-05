Music To Your Ears - 80th issue out now!

The Spring 2024 issue of Music To Your Ears is the 80th issue! It is now available at local public venues or can be viewed at www.musictoyourears.org.uk You can also pick up a printed copy from Presto Music, 23-25 Regent Grove, Leamington Spa, CV32 4NN. The Warwick District Music Promoters Forum which produces this very useful listing of musical events in the area has teamed up with Presto recently. The Forum has been producing the music diary since 1996! You can also join either the postal or electronic mailing list by contacting [email protected] Happy concert going.