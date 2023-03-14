Musicians will perform Pink Floyd's classic album Dark Side of the Moon in full in Warwick

Local musicians are set to perform Pink Floyd's classic album Dark Side of the Moon in full at St Mary's Church in Warwick as a celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The event, on Thursday March 23, is the brainchild of St Mary’s Organ Scholar Colin Millington, who has assembled a cast of local musicians who will perform the classic album in its entirety.

Colin, a former organ scholar at Corpus Christi, Cambridge, started listening to progressive rock a few years ago and loved the idea of the concept album. With Dark Side of the Moon really standing out to him as something that could be interpreted on the church organ and with 2023 being the album’s 50th anniversary, it seemed like the perfect time to act on it.

Through discussion with a teaching colleague, Nick Jones (drum teacher at Archways Drum School in Leamington), Colin changed his focus to presenting it with a full live band, but still featuring the church organ. Nick recruited fellow members of local long-standing covers band KTO, Chris Johnson (lead guitar and vocals), Alex Davis (bass) and Nick Johnson (keys and vocals) for the ambitious project, with other guest musicians to be confirmed.

