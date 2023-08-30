Naming of Stratford retirement development to honour the world's most famous writer

A new retirement development coming soon to Stratford is to be named in recognition of the local and world’s most famous writer, William Shakespeare.

McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, has announced that its new Retirement Living development on Alcester Road will be known as Romeo Place.

The name has been chosen in homage to one of the most beloved characters from Stratford’s own William Shakespeare and his most popular plays, Romeo and Juliet.

As well as the name, the development’s connection with the playwright is made even more significant with the development being Located nearby to the site of Shakespeare’s final home, which he lived in for 19 years.

McCarthy Stone has also released CGI images of the new development, with construction starting this month on the 22 one-bedroom and 33 two-bedroom apartments designed specifically to meet the needs of over-60s. Properties will be available to reserve from February 2024.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone Midlands, said: “The life and work of playwright William Shakespeare is known around the whole world, with his work being translated into over 100 different languages.

"We are delighted to be honouring one of his most famous characters, and its creator, through the naming of our new retirement community.”

Located on the outskirts of town with good convenient transport links, plenty of attractive green spaces, including a short walk to the ‘Great Garden’, part of Shakespeare’s estate.

Romeo Place will offer the perfect setting for an independent and fulfilling retirement. The well-appointed, low-maintenance apartments have been designed to meet the specific needs of over 60s who will also be able to enjoy an on-site communal lounge – ideal for making new friends – as well as be able to relax in the beautifully landscaped gardens.

A 24/7 emergency call system and door-camera entry system will help keep homeowners safe while a House Manager will also be on-site during office hours. Properties will be available for outright purchase or part-buy, part-rent.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year we have taken part in the survey.