Avenue Dental, founded by Dr Bobby Bhandal, opened at 2 Lime Avenue recently. Dr Bhandal’s family has owned for more than 20 years

Avenue Dental

A new dental practice has been opened in North Leamington.

Avenue Dental at 2 Lime Avenue was founded by Dr Bobby Bhandal.

His family has owned the property for more than 20 years.

Dr Bhandal said: “We are happy to be an independent, family-run practice that was established in response to the need to offer nearby residents a totally customised experience.

"For those who are tired of the ‘same old’, we provide a completely new approach to dentistry by fusing high-quality medical care with cutting-edge technology and unmatched patient attention.

“Our company's guiding principle is to treat every patient as a member of our family.

“In order to do this, we incorporate honesty, integrity, and passion into everything we do.

"We also educate our patients on the most recent procedures and methods, so they can make better choices regarding their own oral health.”

