New installation kicks off Springtime Sculpture Trail at The University of Warwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Made up of transparent coloured glass panels and two-way mirrors, titled, "ColourConnection”, the vibrant piece was sculpted by acclaimed artist Tine Bech.
Inspired by the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Bech's design reflects the need for communal spaces where individuals can gather, explore, and find support in shared experiences to foster a sense of well-being and community through interactive play with colour.
Speaking on her inspiration behind the artwork, Tine Bech remarked, "In an era where shared outdoor spaces have gained heightened significance as communal meeting points due to the pandemic, 'ColourConnection' stands out as a testament to this real need for human connection. I’m thrilled to see it be installed at the University of Warwick."
The sculpture has been installed outside University House, a main entry point into the campus and joins more than 25 other artworks that form the University’s sculpture park.
Sarah Shalgosky, Principal Curator at the University of Warwick, expressed excitement about the installation. She said: "We believe 'ColourConnection' will positively impact students by providing a visually stimulating environment that encourages interaction and creativity."
The free sculpture trail is open for everyone to enjoy and the Springtime Sculpture Trail guide with tips on how to spot spring nature across campus can be downloaded before visiting.
Sarah continued: “Colour Connections” is designed to draw people into its coloured environment, and many choose to capture the beauty of their interactions through photographs. I’m looking forward to people sharing them and seeing lots of photographs brightening up my social media feed. “
The Sculpture Trail is a permanent collection of works at Warwick Arts Centre which is the heart of the University of Warwick’s £100million investment into arts, which includes the RIBA award winning Faculty of Arts building and the new Warwick Venice Centre