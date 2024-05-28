New members for Kenilworth Croquet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Last weekend’s Croquet Open Day on the Crackley Lane lawns was a great success.

The forecast rain did not materialise but visitors made it the busiest Open Day for years.

Members gave friendly introductions to the sport and after a few minutes’ instruction, guests were able to enjoy a competitive game of Golf Croquet.

Guests were of all ages and most were totally new to Croquet. A few had played at college and the day brought back many memories for them.

Guests enjoying a game, tea and cake in the background

Tea and cakes were enjoyed in the afternoon sunshine.

Some became members on the day and others will be returning to learn more before joining.