New members for Kenilworth Croquet

Published 28th May 2024, 08:54 BST
Last weekend’s Croquet Open Day on the Crackley Lane lawns was a great success.

The forecast rain did not materialise but visitors made it the busiest Open Day for years.

Members gave friendly introductions to the sport and after a few minutes’ instruction, guests were able to enjoy a competitive game of Golf Croquet.

Guests were of all ages and most were totally new to Croquet. A few had played at college and the day brought back many memories for them.

Guests enjoying a game, tea and cake in the background

Tea and cakes were enjoyed in the afternoon sunshine.

Some became members on the day and others will be returning to learn more before joining.

If you missed the Open Day and want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet or just come along any Monday afternoon or Thursday evenings when we hold our social Golf Croquet sessions.

