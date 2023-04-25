New Rector arrives at St Margaret's Church in Whitnash

After a year without an incumbent, St. Margaret's Church in Whitnash now has a new Rector.

Rev Ben Cook at the service with Bishop of Coventry seated behind and churchwardens Adrian Barton and Simon Greaves standing.

On the evening of April 19, the collation service to formally licence the Rev'd Ben Cook as the new Rector took place.

The service was lead by the Bishop of Coventry. During the evening, Ben received a very warm welcome from members of the congregation, visiting clergy, Whitnash Mayor Barry Franklin and representatives from the local council, as well as representatives

Advertisement

Advertisement

from local schools and businesses. He was joined by members of his former congregation at St. John's Church in Walmley, Sutton Coldfield.

Churchwardens Simon Greaves and Adrian Barton standing each side of Rev Ben Cook and Whitnash Mayor, Barry Franklin.

Ben is now settling in to life in Whitnash with his wife Hannah and their three young sons. He said that he is looking forward to many years of providing Christian ministry and pastoral care in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement