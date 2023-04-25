New Rector arrives at St Margaret's Church in Whitnash

On the evening of April 19, the collation service to formally licence the Rev'd Ben Cook as the new Rector took place.
The service was lead by the Bishop of Coventry. During the evening, Ben received a very warm welcome from members of the congregation, visiting clergy, Whitnash Mayor Barry Franklin and representatives from the local council, as well as representatives
from local schools and businesses. He was joined by members of his former congregation at St. John's Church in Walmley, Sutton Coldfield.
Ben is now settling in to life in Whitnash with his wife Hannah and their three young sons. He said that he is looking forward to many years of providing Christian ministry and pastoral care in the town.
To find out more about St. Margaret's Church in Whitnash, visit https://stmargaretschurchwhitnash.co.uk