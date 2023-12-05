New Warwick store gives women the chance to reduce their carbon footprint by renting their next outfit
Hannah Teale has opened Diffuse Retail at 12-14 Smith Street in Warwick as a 'guilt-free' alternative to buying fashion items.
She said: “I have always had a great love of shopping and personally been guilty of making impulse purchases in the past and owning numerous items I only wore once to certain events.
"In an attempt to not only reduce my carbon footprint, but to also to save myself from spending money unnecessarily, I started looking for alternative options. Whilst there is a great range of second hand and rental options available online, as someone who prefers to shop in-store, I didn’t feel I had much choice on how to do that and still get access to clothes that I liked, and that would make me feel good at my next special occasion."
Hannah said that the fashion industry is one of the largest polluters, with 92 million tonnes of clothes related waste sent to landfill annually.
"But according to a recent survey, 28 per cent of women still claim to not like to repeat outfits too often and 32 per cent buy clothes on impulse, " she added.
“So, my hope with Diffuse Retail, is that it will provide the women of Warwickshire a more flexible approach to shopping for their occasion wear.
"By not only offering high quality range and choice, but also providing options that can save them money and help them to feel better about reducing their impact on the environment.”