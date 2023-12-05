New Warwick store gives women the chance to reduce their carbon footprint by renting their next outfit

A new shop in Warwick is offering customers a chance to rent their next outfit, in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint.

Hannah Teale has opened Diffuse Retail at 12-14 Smith Street in Warwick as a 'guilt-free' alternative to buying fashion items.

She said: “I have always had a great love of shopping and personally been guilty of making impulse purchases in the past and owning numerous items I only wore once to certain events.

"In an attempt to not only reduce my carbon footprint, but to also to save myself from spending money unnecessarily, I started looking for alternative options. Whilst there is a great range of second hand and rental options available online, as someone who prefers to shop in-store, I didn’t feel I had much choice on how to do that and still get access to clothes that I liked, and that would make me feel good at my next special occasion."

New local rental store - Diffuse Retail

Hannah said that the fashion industry is one of the largest polluters, with 92 million tonnes of clothes related waste sent to landfill annually.

"But according to a recent survey, 28 per cent of women still claim to not like to repeat outfits too often and 32 per cent buy clothes on impulse, " she added.

“So, my hope with Diffuse Retail, is that it will provide the women of Warwickshire a more flexible approach to shopping for their occasion wear.