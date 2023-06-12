Register
New zip line and aerial roundabout are part of brand new playground unveiled in Bubbenhall

An assault course, new zip line and an aerial roundabout are all part of a brand new playground installed in Bubbenhall.
By Samantha BakerContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST
Bubbenhall children celebrate the new playground with Jan Lucas, outgoing chair of Bubbenhall Parish Council and representatives from funders FCC Communities Foundation and Segro.
Bubbenhall children celebrate the new playground with Jan Lucas, outgoing chair of Bubbenhall Parish Council and representatives from funders FCC Communities Foundation and Segro.

The playground was officially opened by outgoing chair of the parish council, Jan Lucas. He was joined by representatives from FCC Communities Fund who provided £95,000, and Segro who also contributed funds, along with Bubbenhall Parish Council.

A spokesperson for Bubbenhall Parish Council said: "HAGS playground specialists designed a new fun, vibrant facility with something for all ages including an assault course, new zip line and an aerial roundabout. There are also swings for the tiniest of babies to teenagers."

Local children coming to celebrate the opening included Francesca, aged nine, who was more than impressed with the zip line, saying: “It goes so quickly, I love it!”. Sisters Jiya, aged three, and Daya, aged two, loved the multitude of sensory equipment designed to develop key skills for the early years. Jiya said she loved the swings, saying that she has to “go high” and “hold on tight!”.

Francesca enjoys the aerial slide
Francesca enjoys the aerial slide

Bubbenhall parish councillor Samantha Baker, who managed the project with fellow councillor Jim Roberts, said: “We’re delighted to see all the hard work being enjoyed by our local children and young people. We know it will be well used for years to come and is a great facility for the village.

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund and Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Sisters Jiya and Daya playing with the new equipment
Sisters Jiya and Daya playing with the new equipment