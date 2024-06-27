Nine-year-old child remains in hospital with serious injuries after collision with motorbike in North Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nine-year-old child remains in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike in North Warwickshire.

As we reported earlier in the week, an air ambulance was called to Coleshill Road in Atherstone, near to the junction with Ambien Road, after the incident at around 5.15pm on Tuesday (June 25).

Today, Warwickshire Police have released information about the child's condition and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Sam Bates, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said “We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to the police to get in touch. A child pedestrian has sustained serious injuries and we want to establish exactly what has happened. If you can help, have dash cam footage or doorbell footage, please contact us”.