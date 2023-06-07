The West Midlands-based Building the Futures Awards 2023 will take place later in the year -but nominations are now open

Nominations are now open to recognise outstanding workers in the construction industry in Warwickshire.

The West Midlands-based Building the Futures Awards 2023 will honour the remarkable achievements of young individuals under 30 in the construction industry with an awards ceremony on Friday November 17, at Aston Villa's Holte Suite.

Sponsored by organisations such as Careys and supported by Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), organisers said the event is a platform to encourage and inspire young professionals to pursue careers in construction and make a positive impact in the trade.

Categories include Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, Role Model of the Year and Young Engineer of the Year.

The black-tie awards event will be hosted by Ed James and CEO of The OM Group, Damini Sharma. The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, will be giving a keynote speech.