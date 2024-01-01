He overtook an unmarked police car at speed and lost control on the wet road surface, crashing into trees

It has not been a great start to the new year for this Ferrari driver - but he is lucky to have walked away from this crash with just minor injuries.

The driver overtook an off duty police officer at speed on the M40 Southbound near Warwick during the afternoon of New Year's Eve.

A police spokesperson said: "The driver lost control on the wet road surface and crashed off the road into trees.

"Thankfully the driver walked away with minor injuries and no other persons or vehicles were involved.

"If you are out on the roads please take care, there are still localised areas of flooding and surface water in places."

In a separate incident, police spotted a learner driver in Leamington driving without their headlights on.

Officers soon found out tthey were also driving without supervision, L plates and insurance.