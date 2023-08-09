Register
Not even Storm Antoni can stop crowds enjoying family fun day at Manor Farm Shop in Catthorpe!

Us Brits are used to the weather being very unpredictable and unseasonal…so when the team at Manor Farm Shop in Catthorpe started planning their Family Fun Day for in August, they were hoping they would get lucky with the weather!
By Caroline EnglandContributor
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST

However, Storm Antoni had other plans and the rain hung around all day on Saturday, from start to finish!

Of course being farmers though, the event still went ahead albeit with most of the activities being undercover in hastily cleared out barns and buildings on the farm. The tractors took pride of place in the farmyard as well as some of the rare breed Leicester Longwool sheep.

Hundreds of families took part in activities such as crazy golf, colouring, seed planting, face painting, farm quiz and food tastings. The main aim of the event was to raise funds for three charities; Wooden Spoon, Rugby Rokeby Lions and St Thomas’ Church in the village of Catthorpe.

Despite the weather, the event raised £1,000.

