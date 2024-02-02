Officers appealing for community's help in finding missing woman last seen in Warwick pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing for the community's help in finding missing woman last seen in a pub in Warwick.

The appeal was issued last night (Thursday February 1) by officers at the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team on their Facebook page.

Officers said the woman was in The Black Pug pub in Emscote Road earlier that evening but has not been seen or heard from since.

In the appeal they said: “She's described as white, with long brown hair and approximately 30 years old.

"She was wearing black boots, black trousers, a knee length green coat and leather jacket with a cream coloured tote bag.

"Officers are concerned for her welfare and want to check she's okay.