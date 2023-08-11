Officers searching river and Avon Mill area Rugby as they renew their appeal for missing woman

Officers are searching the Avon Mill Rec together with a nearby section of the River Avon and the surrounding land

Officers are searching the Avon Mill area of Rugby as they renew their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Gloria is from Nottingham, but she was last seen at around 5pm on August 7 just to the north of Rugby, Junction 1 of the M6 and the A426.

She may have been in a silver 2005 Saab convertible or she may have remained on foot.

If she remained on foot, officers believe she may have walked on the side of the A426 in the direction of the Avon Mill area.

Gloria has dark brown hair, which may be in a ponytail and she may be wearing a skirt.

The detective leading the investigation has stressed that this is only one of several lines of enquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Waite said: “Residents will see officers together with search and rescue colleagues scanning the Avon Mill Rec and the surrounding area today as we continue to search for Gloria.

“I would like to stress that searching this area is one line of enquiry out of several.

“We are extremely concerned for Gloria, but we are keeping an open mind.

“Did you see a woman matching her description in the area at the time? Have you seen her more recently? Please call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v1/report-missing-person, citing incident 390 of 9 August.