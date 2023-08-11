Register
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Officers searching river and Avon Mill area Rugby as they renew their appeal for missing woman

Officers are searching the Avon Mill Rec together with a nearby section of the River Avon and the surrounding land
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 14:29 BST

Officers are searching the Avon Mill area of Rugby as they renew their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Gloria is from Nottingham, but she was last seen at around 5pm on August 7 just to the north of Rugby, Junction 1 of the M6 and the A426.

She may have been in a silver 2005 Saab convertible or she may have remained on foot.

Gloria is from Nottingham, but she was last seen at around 5pm on August 7 just to the north of Rugby, Junction 1 of the M6 and the A426.Gloria is from Nottingham, but she was last seen at around 5pm on August 7 just to the north of Rugby, Junction 1 of the M6 and the A426.
Gloria is from Nottingham, but she was last seen at around 5pm on August 7 just to the north of Rugby, Junction 1 of the M6 and the A426.

If she remained on foot, officers believe she may have walked on the side of the A426 in the direction of the Avon Mill area.

Gloria has dark brown hair, which may be in a ponytail and she may be wearing a skirt.

Officers are searching the Avon Mill Rec together with a nearby section of the River Avon and the surrounding land.

The detective leading the investigation has stressed that this is only one of several lines of enquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Waite said: “Residents will see officers together with search and rescue colleagues scanning the Avon Mill Rec and the surrounding area today as we continue to search for Gloria.

“I would like to stress that searching this area is one line of enquiry out of several.

“We are extremely concerned for Gloria, but we are keeping an open mind.

“Did you see a woman matching her description in the area at the time? Have you seen her more recently? Please call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v1/report-missing-person, citing incident 390 of 9 August.

"Please call 999 if you know where she is right now."

Related topics:RugbyNottingham