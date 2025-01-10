COLUMN: New year, new challenges, same commitment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The turning of a year has been an opportunity to reflect and prepare for engagement and action in the year ahead. Column by John Slinger, MP for Rugby.

New Year symbolises fresh starts and reflection—a chance to consider what we've accomplished and what lies ahead. In this column, I want to share some reflections and outline my priorities for the coming year. Reflecting on my time in Parliament since the election in July, it's clear that much work has been done to improve people's lives, and as we’ve always said, much remains to do.

Many people make resolutions in the New Year, whether that be to give up chocolate or exercise more. I’m no different. In my case I’m going to try to eat a little less pudding and do a bit more running. I’m chair of a cross-party group of MPs and peers on running and I’m running the London Marathon to raise money for local charity, Back and Forth Men’s Mental Health. I may struggle with these resolutions, but I know certainly I will keep to my two main priorities over 2025, because these transcend the passing of one year and the beginning of another.

First, I will remain accessible to everyone in the constituency, whether through email, phone, or face-to-face meetings at one of my surgeries. I am here to serve, so if you have any issues, please do get in contact.

John Slinger MP, with local Wolston resident, Laurie Wright, during recent flooding in the New Year.

Open and honest conversations are essential, even when they are difficult, and must be conducted in a respectful way. I pledge to be upfront about the tough decisions we must make to maintain a stable foundation while fostering economic growth. For example, my recent discussions with local farmers about Inheritance Tax policies highlight the importance of listening and finding common ground, even when we don’t see eye to eye.

This is how I want to continue this year—engaging with everyone regardless of viewpoint, having robust debates where necessary, and reaching consensus where possible. My second priority is to continue engaging with young people. They are the future of our nation, and it’s crucial they feel empowered to participate in our political system.

Throughout 2024, I have had the pleasure of meeting hundreds of constituents, organisations, and businesses. Alongside the community visits to churches, care homes and local businesses perhaps the greatest privilege I’ve had as an MP is meeting the students at primary and secondary schools. Their searching questions to me show that, contrary to some stereotypes, our young people are not only acutely aware of the issues facing them but also the importance of engaging with wider issues about their community, country, and wider world.

That’s why I’m giving as many young people as possible the opportunity to do their work experience in my office in Rugby or Westminster. I’m also reaching out to schools and to Rugby College to arrange a ‘Pitch Your Policy’ event for young people to set out the one policy they would change or implement.

Many of the changes being made will have lasting impacts on young people’s lives, such as the uplift in the National Living Wage, the Youth Guarantee, or mental health support in schools. This illustrates the Government’s commitment to young people. I want to build on this and to hear directly from young people on key issues.

In 2025 I therefore want to continue visiting more schools, to meet and engage with as many young people as possible to promote citizenship and the importance of hearing young people’s voices in every stage of the democratic process.

In the first full year of my time as MP, I want to bring the voices of my constituents directly to the table, in community meetings in Rugby and across the constituency. I will do this by focusing on Labour’s five missions for government, the ones I campaigned on. I will be holding engagement forums, visits and meetings around these subject areas, so that by the end of the year, as your MP, I will have heard from the largest number of people who care about the issue. For me, hearing the views of service-users, or people who just care about an issue, is vitally important. I will then be better equipped to champion Rugby’s specific needs in Westminster and lobby for the resources and approaches that Rugby needs. I will start with our primary mission – the economy – from February to March. I will then devote two months to the remaining four missions. More information about this will be published on my social media channels in due course.

As the date ticks over into 2025, I’m confident that the economic, social, and wider prospects of our nation will improve. My colleagues in Government are working tirelessly to improve the lives of everyone. While there is still much more work to do, I am confident that the changes this government is making will mean that 2025 will be a year of change, hope, and prosperity for our country.

Happy New Year!