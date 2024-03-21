Comment: Rugby Conservatives happy to set the record straight that the Rugby Advertiser did not endorse their candidate

The Tories are happy to set the record straight that we did not endorse their candidate

COMMENT FROM THE RUGBY CONSERVATIVE PARTYIn a recent editorial piece, the Rugby Advertiser highlighted the use of a quote in a Rugby Conservatives leaflet, taken from the Rugby Advertiser article of 18 July 2023 which read: “Someone whose Rugby credentials are not in doubt… he grew up in Rugby… and both his parents worked for the NHS… he went to primary school in Bilton & then to Lawrence Sheriff”.

The Advertiser raised concerns that some people might incorrectly think the paper was endorsing the campaign.Although no resident has contacted us to suggest such a misunderstanding, we are more than happy to set the record straight and state that this is, of course, not the case. We wish to be clear that at the time of publication, we considered this to be a quote and not an endorsement, and we remain of this view. After the concern was raised with us by the editor of the Rugby Advertiser, we reviewed the use of the quote in the leaflet.

The leaflet that, we think, suggests we enorse the candidate - we do not.

Given that an endorsement is a public statement or action showing support for somebody or something, and a quote is the repetition of the words that another person has said or written, we believe that anyone who has read the leaflet, or will read it in the future, will be able to determine it is used as a quote. We do not believe it meets the definition of an endorsement. The back page on which the quote is featured is headed by ‘What local people are saying about Yousef Dahmash’. It then includes three quotes – two from local residents, which could be fairly described as endorsements on the basis of their overt support, and which are presented side by side with dark blue font on a pale blue background. The Rugby Advertiser quote is set apart and clearly distinguished from these two endorsements by its position on the page, and the use of a darker font and a lighter background.

The quote contains factual information reported by the Rugby Advertiser. We did not include the quote in an effort to suggest that our candidate is preferred to others by the Advertiser, but to draw attention to what the Advertiser had itself reported and printed. The wider context of the article as originally published by the Advertiser does not alter the factual nature of the information. We included the quote because we believe that of the candidates who could become our next MP, only Yousef has these long-standing and deep local connections. As the Advertiser’s article stated, they are not in doubt.