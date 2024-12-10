Hoping for stability – again!

Karen Shuter, chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Rugby Local Business Forum, says her New Year’s wish for business follows a similar pattern to recent years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I fear I might sound like a broken record as we head towards 2025 but I have a wish rather than a resolution as we head into the New Year.

I am sure I have said the same thing in December over the past five to ten years but I am more than happy to say it again – companies across Rugby and the wider region are crying out for stability as we begin another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, we hoped 2024 would provide some calmer waters with a General Election and a new Government after so much uncertainty through Brexit, Covid, global events and a host of Prime Ministers and Chancellors in a short space of time.

Karen Shuter

And, while the election delivered a clear majority, certainty didn’t follow. There was speculation for weeks leading up to the Budget and then a raft of tax rises and cost increases that businesses are still digesting.

We understand that the new Government had to make big decisions, and that some of the additional tax burden would fall on businesses. However, I believe it is important for the Government to be clear as we head towards 2025 that they won’t look to increase the burden on business again and again.

If companies can take the time to plan around the changes that were announced it at least gives us half a chance to create a platform for growth as we come into a New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s pretty hard to believe that we are halfway through the decade – one that promised so much and yet has been overtaken by events that have rocked the world.

The question is whether we can make up for lost time. The coming year and the subsequent years of the decade will be dominated by the pace of change when it comes to technology and AI. How we embrace that could help answer the question on whether we can make up for the first half the decade.

Where you will always find certainty, in my opinion, is with the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce and if every business needs a resolution going into the New Year it should be to make the most of the support it can offer.

Whether you are looking to grow your domestic market, increase overseas sales or just want help with a specific issue, the team at the Chamber will have the answer.

In uncertain times, they are a trusted voice for businesses across the region.

Thanks for reading my thoughts over the past 12 months and please have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.